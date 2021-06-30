Mississippi State Baseball Receives Cool Gift From Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott has not forgotten where he came from. On Tuesday night, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback was in Omaha for the College World Series so he can support his alma mater.

Mississippi State didn’t let Prescott down, defeating Vanderbilt 13-2 in a win-or-go-home situation. Before Game 2 even started, Prescott reportedly gave the Bulldogs an awesome gift.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, the entire Mississippi State baseball team received Beats headphones from Prescott.

That’s a really sweet gesture from Prescott, who signed a $160 million contract with the Cowboys earlier this year.

Source: Dak Prescott has donated Beats headphones to the entire Mississippi State baseball team. @dak was in Omaha for the College World Series last night rooting on his alma mater. Bulldogs play Vanderbilt for the title tonight. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 30, 2021

Prescott’s gesture didn’t go unnoticed, as several Cowboys fans tweeted “That’s my quarterback.”

Mississippi State fans also applauded Prescott for supporting his alma mater during the College World Series. One fan tweeted “Can this guy be a better ambassador for the Dawgs? I don’t think it’s possible.”

It’s unknown at this time if Prescott will be in attendance for Game 3 between Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. Regardless, he’ll probably be wearing a Bulldogs jersey and cheering his school on.

Game 3 of the College World Series will be broadcast on ESPN2. First pitch is at 7 p.m. ET.

The Bulldogs are trying to capture their first national championship, while the Commodores are looking to win back-to-back titles.