Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach Apologizes For Offensive Tweet

In addition to being an offensive innovator, Mike Leach has earned a reputation of being unafraid to speak his mind. He’s also a proficient Twitter user.

It was a combination of outspokenness and social media presence that got Leach in some hot water Wednesday night. He’s made a habit of sharing amusing memes and photos on Twitter, but not everyone enjoyed his post last night.

The meme Leach shared depicted an elderly woman knitting a hangman’s noose. The caption read “After 2 weeks of quarantine with her husband, Gertrude decided to knit him a scarf.”

Several Mississippi State players expressed their disapproval with the since-deleted post, as did a university professor named Margaret A. Hagerman, who wrote in her own tweet that “lynching ‘jokes’ are incredibly offensive anywhere” and “especially in Mississippi.”

As we said, Leach deleted the tweet and crafted a subsequent one apologizing for his choice of meme.

“I sincerely regret if my choice of images in my tweets were found offensive. I had no intention of offending anyone,” Leach wrote.

I sincerely regret if my choice of images in my tweets were found offensive. I had no intention of offending anyone. — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) April 2, 2020

Did Leach try to offend anyone? We don’t think so, but that doesn’t mean he should have posted the picture. It clearly was upsetting to several people, some of whom will be suiting up for Leach this fall.

In the future he should probably try to be more careful with what he shares publicly.