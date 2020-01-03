Report: 2 More Mississippi State Coaching Candidates Identified

Mississippi State’s decision on Joe Moorhead came down today, but the wheels have been in motion for a few days now. During today’s press conference, athletic director John Cohen said that the school began gauging interest over the last two days.

A number of names have been floated out there for the job. Earlier today, we put together a list of five coaches who have been tabbed as potential candidates and/or would make sense for the Bulldogs.

Among them is Louisiana’s Billy Napier, who is probably the most common name associated with the opening. He was among the five on the list we published.

The other two names are not, but both have connections to former Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen: former MSU defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and former MSU assistant Mark Hudspeth.

Grantham followed Mullen to Florida. Hudspeth, an early assistant to Mullen and, last year, assistant head coach under Moorhead, just finished his first season as head coach at FCS Austin Peay. He previously served as Louisiana’s head coach for seven years, but was fired after NCAA violations forced him to vacate 22 wins.

FootballScoop reported their candidacy, adding that they expect things to progress quickly:

In addition to Napier, Mark Hudspeth and Todd Grantham are candidates for the opening at Mississippi State, sources told FootballScoop on Friday. […] Cohen didn’t give any clue as to how quickly this search would progress; but industry sources tell FootballScoop this one should be done rather quickly with one adding, “You don’t fire your guy without having a very good feel for who your next head coach will be.”

Neither would be the flashiest hire, but Mississippi State also enters the carousel very late. Arkansas and Missouri were both looking for coaches much earlier, and while both of those hires have their proponents, neither one landed a clear top choice.

[FootballScoop]