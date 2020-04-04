On Friday afternoon, a Mississippi State football player took to Twitter to announce his plans to enter the transfer portal.

Defensive lineman Fabien Lovett announced, “I have entered the transfer portal with 3 years left of eligibility.” The move came in response to a controversial tweet sent out by head coach Mike Leach.

Leach shared an image that depicted an elderly woman knitting a hangman’s noose. The caption read “After 2 weeks of quarantine with her husband, Gertrude decided to knit him a scarf.”

Leach eventually deleted the post, but not before Lovett commented “wtf.” Just a few days later, the defensive lineman took to Twitter once again, this time to announce his departure from the program.

Leach eventually apologized for his social media post. “I sincerely regret if my choice of images in my tweets were found offensive. I had no intention of offending anyone,” the new Bulldogs head coach wrote.

However, it was clearly too late for Lovett, who is leaving the program. The redshirt sophomore racked up 19 tackles and one sack during the 2019 season.

It’s not a great start to the Mike Leach era in Starkville. Although he landed a few top recruits, Leach’s personality appears to have landed him in trouble once again.