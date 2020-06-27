Mississippi State’s Kylin Hill Responds To Latest News About State Flag

Just days ago, Mississippi State star running back Kylin Hill took a bold stance: “Either change the flag or I won’t be representing this State anymore.” The Flag of Mississippi features the Confederate Battle Flag in its corner, a hurtful reminder of slavery in the state for many of the state’s residents.

Hill is one of them. The Columbus, Miss. native broke out as a First-Team All-SEC player for the Bulldogs in 2019, making him one of the most notable people in the entire college football-crazed state.

Hill quickly gained the support of many of his players. Just three days after his initial tweet, his head coach Mike Leach joined Lane Kiffin, and the rest of the state’s college coaches across various sports, to appeal to the state government. If Hill didn’t start this push, he kicked it into serious high gear by putting his college career on the line.

It looks like he’s going to be running the ball for the Bulldogs this fall. Today, Mississippi lawmakers took significant steps towards changing the flag to something that can be embraced by all of the state’s residents. Both chambers of the state legislature passed the two-thirds thresholds to suspend normal rules, and bring a vote on change the flag. Kylin Hill got the news, and shared a strong message on Twitter after news of the state senate vote.

If you From Mississippi you felt this one ❤️ 🤞🏾 — Kylin Hill (@H_Kylin) June 27, 2020

As detailed in a live article by the Clarion Ledger, the Mississippi House voted 85-34 to allow for the vote. The Senate did the same, with a vote of 36-14. The paves the way for a vote on changing the flag, which is expected to pass according to reports.

Governor Tate Reeves has said he will sign whatever the state legislators decide with regard to the flag issue.

We’ve seen college athletes across the country take stands in their local and school communities, with Hill’s being among the most significant, affecting an entire state. The Flag of Mississippi has been an issue for many for years now, and as he did on the gridiron 10 times last fall, he is primed to get this one across the goal line.