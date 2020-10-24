Country’s No. 1 JUCO Inside Linebacker Flips Commitment

Knoxville, Tenn. native DeShawn Page is ranked as the No. 1 junior college inside linebacker in the 2021 class. He’s the newest edition to Mississippi State football’s 2021 class, flipping from another major program.

Page plays at prestigious East Mississippi Community College, one of the top JuCo programs in the nation. He’s ranked No. 11 among all junior college players, per 247Sports.

His recruitment has taken him all over the map. As a high school player, he was one of the top members of the 2019 Marshall recruiting class. He ultimately opted to go the junior college route to try and land bigger offers, a decision that has worked out.

In May, he committed to Kansas State, a program built on developing JuCo talent. He decommitted a week later, the same day he landed an offer from Texas Tech, who he would commit to in early August. Just days after that he landed an SEC offer, from Mike Leach and Mississippi State. Today, he flipped his commitment over to the Bulldogs.

With the pledge, Mississippi State is up to 20 commits in the 2021 class. The group ranks No. 27 in the country and No. 9 in the SEC, per 247Sports‘ composite rankings.

DeShawn Page is the top-ranked linebacker in the group. He joins Navonteque Strong, another local junior college standout, and high school three-stars Timar Rogers and Nic Mitchell, two Florida prospects.

We know what Mike Leach can do with an offense, though the results have been mixed so far this year. If he can put together a decent SEC-level defense to go with it, Mississippi State football will be a fascinating team to watch over the next few years.

[DeShawn Page]