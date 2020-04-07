Mississippi State Releases Statement On Mike Leach’s Tweet

Over the weekend, a Mississippi State football player announced his plans to enter the transfer portal following a controversial tweet sent by head coach Mike Leach.

Leach shared an image that depicted an elderly woman knitting a hangman’s noose. The caption read “After 2 weeks of quarantine with her husband, Gertrude decided to knit him a scarf.”

Leach eventually apologized for his social media post. “I sincerely regret if my choice of images in my tweets were found offensive. I had no intention of offending anyone,” the new Bulldogs head coach wrote.

After having a few days to discuss Leach’s tweet, Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen released a statement about the incident. He made it clear the school is not happy with Leach’s conduct.

Here’s the full statement:

“No matter the context, for many Americans the image of a noose is never appropriate and that’s particularly true in the South and in Mississippi. Mississippi State University was disappointed in the use of such an image in a tweet by Coach Mike Leach. He removed the tweet and issued a public apology. The university is confident that Coach Leach is moving quickly and sincerely past this unintended misstep and will provide the leadership for our student athletes and excitement for our football program that our fans deserve and that our students and alumni will be proud to support.”

Cohen announced Leach will undergo further educational programming.

It’s not a great start to the Mike Leach era in Starkville.

Although he landed a few top recruits, Leach’s personality appears to have landed him in trouble once again.