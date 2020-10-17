The Spun

Mississippi State Star RB Kylin Hill Reportedly Suspended For Texas A&M Game

Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill celebrates a touchdown.NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 31: Running back Kylin Hill #8 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of their game against the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns at Mercedes Benz Superdome on August 31, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Just about an hour before kickoff, Mississippi State fans watched as the team warmed up before a game against Texas A&M.

During warm-ups, fans noticed a familiar face wasn’t on the field. Star running back Kylin Hill was not on the field with his teammates to gear up for this afternoon’s game.

That led to speculation about his status for a pivotal matchup against the Aggies. According to a new report, the star running back has been suspended for today’s game.

According to a report from Steve Robertson of 247Sports, Mississippi State suspended Hill for one week. The report suggests the suspension game after the team’s loss to Kentucky.

“Sources have informed Steve Robertson of GP247 that Hill is serving a team suspension,” the report read. “This appears to be a one-week matter, and arising from actions and reactions following Mississippi State’s loss at Kentucky.”

Hill is the second-leading rusher on the team, with only 15 rushing attempts on the year. However, he’s made a tremendous impact through the air with 237 yards and a team-high 23 receptions.

It’s a massive loss for Mike Leach’s program, which is in desperate need of a win this weekend. After an impressive season-opening win against LSU, the Bulldogs have lost their last two games to Arkansas and Kentucky.

In the game against the Wildcats, Mississippi State scored just two points the entire game.


