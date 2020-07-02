The state of the 2020 college football season remains in flux, but some schools are already taking major steps for the fall.

It remains to be seen if fans will be allowed inside stadiums – assuming the season happens – but one SEC school’s alumni association has already made a decision on the season.

The Mississippi State University Alumni Association announced on Wednesday that there will be no tailgates this fall.

“After careful considerations regarding the growing concerns around COVID-19, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the Official Alumni Association Tailgate for this fall. This is not a decision we have taken lightly, as this is an incredibly important and exciting event that brings MSU alumni and friends together from near and far. However, our primary concern is always the responsibility we feel toward the health and safety of our Bulldog family. We will continue to explore other ways to engage our loyal alumni community and look forward to resuming our annual in-person event programming once it is safe to do so. Until then, stay safe and Hail State!” Mississippi State announced.

This does not necessarily mean that there will be no tailgating at Mississippi State games, though.

I have confirmed that the only football tailgate canceled at Mississippi State is the OFFICIAL tailgate at the Henry Hunter Center sponsored by the alumni association. Stand down. As you were. — Steve Robertson (@ScoutSteveR) July 1, 2020

Of course, we’re still about two months away from the season. No one really knows what the country will be like by September.

But it’s clear that some precautions are already being put in place.