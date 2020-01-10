New Contract Details For Mike Leach At Mississippi State

On Thursday afternoon, the SEC added one of the most interesting coaches in the country to its stacked roster of coaching talent. Mississippi State hired former Washington State head coach Mike Leach as the team’s new leader.

After firing Joe Moorhead following his second season, the Bulldogs swung with a big stick and landed a talented coach.

Leach led the Cougars to a 6-7 record in 2019 – a down year considering the team’s recent success. Now he’s headed to the SEC on a significant deal.

“Mike Leach is receiving a contract that will pay him $5 million annually and includes a substantial commitment to the salary pool for assistants and support staff,” ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported on Friday morning.

New #MississippiState coach Mike Leach is receiving a contract that will pay him $5 million annually and includes a substantial commitment to the salary pool for assistants and support staff, a source told ESPN. State law limits the contract length to four years. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 10, 2020

The state of Mississippi added two of the most interesting college football coaches in the country. Ole Miss landed former FAU head coach Lane Kiffin as the team’s head coach after firing Matt Luke.

Now we’ll get to see Leach and Kiffin go head-to-head in the Egg Bowl – which is now must-watch TV.

Leach owns a 139-90 record as a head coach at Texas Tech and Washington State.

His reign certainly won’t be boring, but will he find success at Mississippi State? We’ll find out in a few months.