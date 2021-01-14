The New York Times Made A Funny College Football Mistake Today

The New York Times made a funny college football-themed mistake in an article on Wednesday.

Mike Leach, 59, is the head coach at Mississippi State. The quirky college football coach is coming off his first season in the SEC. Previously, Leach served as the head coach at Washington State and Texas Tech.

Today, the New York Times confused Leach for someone else.

The prominent news paper mistook Leach for someone else on Joe Biden’s staff. The article mentioned Michael Leach as “chief diversity and inclusion director,” describing him as the former Texas Tech head coach.

That’s not the case, of course.

NYTimes is reporting that Mike Leach will be Biden's Chief Diversity and Inclusion Director. Safe to assume they googled the wrong Mike Leach 😂 pic.twitter.com/6hVqxlgkDQ — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 13, 2021

The other Michael Leach, as Saturday Down South notes, is “Michael Leach, a former assistant with the Chicago Bears and senior manager of labor relations for the NFL Management Council.”

The New York Times has since issued a correction:

“An earlier version of this item inaccurately said that Mr. Leach also coached Texas Tech football, but that coach was a different man with the same name.”

Mike Leach, meanwhile, will be sticking to college football coaching and posting memes to his Twitter account.