One College Football Team Has 6 Games vs. Ranked Teams

STARKVILLE, MS - OCTOBER 13: A general view of Davis Wade Stadium during a game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Mississippi State Bulldogs on October 13, 2012 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

A number of schools have challenging schedules for the upcoming college football season, and Mississippi State is one of them.

The preseason AP top 25 was released earlier today, and the Bulldogs have the most games against teams in the rankings with six. There are 10 programs scheduled to face five ranked teams.

In addition to SEC West matchups against No. 1 Alabama, No. 6 Texas A&M and No. 19 Arkansas, Mississippi State has its annual rivalry contest with Ole Miss, which is ranked 21st.

The Bulldogs' two SEC East crossover games are against No. 3 Georgia and No. 20, so yeah, Mike Leach's team is going to be challenged plenty this fall.

Mississippi State is coming off a 7-6 season and Liberty Bowl appearance in 2021.

Thankfully, they have four very winnable non-conference games on this year's slate, so if they are able to handle their business in those matchups, another bowl game is within reach even with the rugged conference schedule.