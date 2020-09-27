The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To KJ Costello’s Insane Day

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates the AFC Championship Game win.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a fourth quarter touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had an awesome reaction to Mississippi State quarterback KJ Costello’s historic performance on Saturday.

Costello and head coach Mike Leach appear to be the perfect fit. The Mississippi State duo shocked the college football world on Saturday in the Bulldogs’ upset of sixth-ranked LSU. The Tigers couldn’t stop the MSU offense and Leach’s air-raid attack.

Costello threw for 623 yards and five touchdowns against the LSU defense Saturday, helping the Bulldogs pull off the 44-34 upset. Mahomes is just one of many impressed by Costello’s insane performance.

The Chiefs superstar quarterback sent in reaction to Costello’s stat-line via Twitter on Saturday night. Take a look at his reaction in the tweet below.

Many of us college football fans feel the same way. Costello’s Mississippi State and SEC debut is one for the record books.

It’ll be interesting to see what Mississippi State is able to do the rest of this season. Mike Leach is bound to continue to give SEC teams major problems. The Bulldogs’ next major challenge comes in a few weeks when they take on Texas A&M on Oct. 17. Just two weeks later, Leach’s squad will have to play the Alabama Crimson Tide.

If Leach and Costello keep this up, the Bulldogs could shock the college football world and be a major SEC contender later this season. One thing’s for sure – Costello has a new fan, and his name is Patrick Mahomes.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.