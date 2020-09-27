Patrick Mahomes Reacts To KJ Costello’s Insane Day

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had an awesome reaction to Mississippi State quarterback KJ Costello’s historic performance on Saturday.

Costello and head coach Mike Leach appear to be the perfect fit. The Mississippi State duo shocked the college football world on Saturday in the Bulldogs’ upset of sixth-ranked LSU. The Tigers couldn’t stop the MSU offense and Leach’s air-raid attack.

Costello threw for 623 yards and five touchdowns against the LSU defense Saturday, helping the Bulldogs pull off the 44-34 upset. Mahomes is just one of many impressed by Costello’s insane performance.

The Chiefs superstar quarterback sent in reaction to Costello’s stat-line via Twitter on Saturday night. Take a look at his reaction in the tweet below.

Wait wait dude has 600 passing yards?!?!? — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 26, 2020

Many of us college football fans feel the same way. Costello’s Mississippi State and SEC debut is one for the record books.

It’ll be interesting to see what Mississippi State is able to do the rest of this season. Mike Leach is bound to continue to give SEC teams major problems. The Bulldogs’ next major challenge comes in a few weeks when they take on Texas A&M on Oct. 17. Just two weeks later, Leach’s squad will have to play the Alabama Crimson Tide.

If Leach and Costello keep this up, the Bulldogs could shock the college football world and be a major SEC contender later this season. One thing’s for sure – Costello has a new fan, and his name is Patrick Mahomes.