Paul Finebaum Reacts To Mike Leach’s SEC Coaching Debut

The SEC’s opening weekend – and Week 4 of the college football season in general – was won by Mike Leach.

The quirky college football head coach made his debut at Mississippi State on Saturday. Leach led the Bulldogs to an upset win over LSU at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

Leach’s offense put on a show against the defending national champions. K.J. Costello threw for an SEC record 623 yards in the win over the Tigers.

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has reacted to what he saw from Leach on Saturday.

“His offensive play calling and schemes are legendary,” Finebaum said of Leach on WJOX. “His defenses have never been particularly great but he’s just been a quirky guy that rubs the administration the wrong way. Give John Cohen credit. The remarkable thing about Mississippi State is that they’d already made the decision to retain Joe Moorhead. And then Kiffin came and the bowl experience, a lot of issues before that bowl game and then they fired him after losing that bowl game. This is not a situation that anyone saw developing even at the end of the season last year.”

Finebaum added that other SEC schools have had the opportunity to hire Leach, but none have jumped on it.

“You might call John Currie at Wake Forest right now. He was the Tennessee AD who went to get Mike Leach after Butch Jones was fired. And his chancellor fired him before he got back to Knoxville because of it. There was such an uprising,” Finebaum said “Leach admitted it. I’ve talked to him, and others did as well. I’m not saying Mike Leach would have been any better in Tennessee. I’m just saying that he was that toxic to some people. It’s never been about his coaching.”

Leach might not be for everyone, but Mississippi State has to be thrilled with him.

The Bulldogs will look to move to 2-0 on the season on Saturday when they take on Arkansas. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. E.T.