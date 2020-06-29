Paul Finebaum Reacts To Mississippi’s Decision On The State Flag

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has weighed in on Mississippi’s decision on the state flag.

Sunday night, the Mississippi House and Senate passed a bill that will lead to the changing of the state flag. Mississippi’s flag has a Confederate battle emblem on it and many have been calling for the flag to change.

Finebaum thinks one person deserves the most credit for the flag changing: Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill.

“Either change the flag or I won’t be representing this State anymore & I meant that,” Hill wrote on Twitter last week. “I’m tired.”

Finebaum thinks that tweet from the SEC football star is what prompted the change the most.

“I think you can just make it really simple and say it’s Kylin Hill,” Finebaum said when asked by WJOX who sparked this change. “I think, without Kylin Hill, that flag would still be flying and the state legislature would not have done what it did. The NCAA and the SEC were important. But people, a week ago even in the middle of the week, were saying that the flag is not coming down. There’s too much at stake here. There’s too much money and politics. That’s how quickly it changed. But once Kylin Hill trickled down to Mike Leach and Lane Kiffin and the women’s coaches and the basketball coaches and all of the other six schools that joined MIssissippi State and Ole Miss, it became a domino effect.

“Those state legislatures, even the ones who are advocating no change, realized that they were outmaneuvered. And I’m glad to see it. When you’re the only state in the country who’s still fighting for something that everyone else has moved on from, you need to take a pretty good look in the mirror. This is historic because of an athlete. Kylin Hill said, ‘you know what, I’ve had enough of it.’ A lot of people said that’s ridiculous. He should talk to his coach first. He shouldn’t be going on social media. But he proved how quickly and effectively social media has become in this country.”

Hill, an All-SEC running back, took to Twitter following Mississippi’s decision.

Big salute to EVERY university in this State that helped …. — Kylin Hill (@H_Kylin) June 28, 2020

Hill had a big year in 2019, rushing for 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns. What he’s done this offseason has to top that, though.