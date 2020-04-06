Paul Finebaum Reacts To Mike Leach’s Controversial Tweet

It was bound to happen sooner or later, but Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach got into a lot of trouble last week with a very controversial tweet.

Though Leach has since apologized for retweeting an image of a woman knitting a noose, he’s finding allies hard to come by. Even ESPN’s top SEC analyst isn’t willing to back up the Bulldogs head coach.

But Paul Finebaum offered Mike Leach some reassurance that he’ll come out of this controversy unscratched. In a recent radio interview with WJOX, Finebaum suggested that the ongoing coronavirus crisis could ultimately turn what would have been a scandal into “a blip.”

“Yeah, I would say that it may end up being a blip,” Finebaum said. “Now, if we weren’t going through what we were currently going through, I think he would be in trouble. Because some of the things that were said about him on national programs Friday were downright scary, but I think the audience for national sports right now is so minimized and marginalized, that I suspect that Leach will survive…”

I sincerely regret if my choice of images in my tweets were found offensive. I had no intention of offending anyone. — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) April 2, 2020

Unfortunately for Leach, it looks like his program is already feeling the effects of the controversy, at least internally.

Mississippi State defensive lineman Fabien Lovett announced he was entering the transfer portal mere hours after Leach’s tweet.

The Bulldogs wanted to make a big splash when they went looking for their new head coach. But when you bring Mike Leach on board, you get the total package – warts and all.

Leach is going to need to get his team back to its winning ways quickly before the school regrets it.

Is Paul Finebaum right in thinking that the Mike Leach controversy will go away?