Reggie Bush Names College Football’s Biggest-Impact Transfer

There’s been a lot of movement in the quarterback department via transfer these past few months. But FOX Sports analyst Reggie Bush believes that one stands out from the crowd.

In a Wednesday appearance on FOX, Bush proclaimed that Mississippi State’s KJ Costello is poised to make the biggest impact. Bush believes that Costello will thrive in head coach Mike Leach’s air raid offense. He added that he’s interesting in seeing how the relationship between the two goes in just one year together.

“I truly believe that any quarterback that plays in that system with Mike Leach, because he’s such an innovator we talked about the air raid style offense…” Bush said, via 247Sports. “That all came from Mike Leach… But, if you can find the right quarterback to run it is successful. And it is nearly impossible to stop, because you got so many different route combinations. They have so many different outlets and check downs and I just think it’s a tough offense to stop. So I’m interested to see how that relationship works out in one year. Because a lot of people, including me, had K.J. Costello as a preseason favorite last year.”

Costello joined Mississippi State as a grad transfer after three seasons as a starter at Stanford. During that time Costello won the the 2017 Pac-12 North crown and the 2018 Sun Bowl. In three seasons for the Cardinals he completed 62.6-percent of his passes for 6,151 yards and 49 touchdowns with only 18 interceptions.

Leach and Costello have one year to turn around a team that went 6-7 in 2019. It won’t be easy in an absolutely stacked SEC West.

Some of the best head coaches and recruiting classes in the country are members of the SEC West. Combine that with a schedule that includes a four-week stretch of Texas A&M, at Alabama, at LSU and Auburn, and things could totally unravel in October.

Is Reggie Bush right about the impact KJ Costello will have as a grad transfer?