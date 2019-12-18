Report: 2 Mississippi State Players “Critically Injured” In Car Crash

Two Mississippi State football players have reportedly suffered critical injuries in a car accident.

According to a report from a local CBS affiliate, three players were injured after the car they were driving collided with the back of an 18-wheeler.

Two of those players received critical injuries, while the third received non-life threatening injuries.

The Starkville Daily News revealed details of the accident.

OCH Regional Medical Center EMS Director Michael Hunt said the passenger in the back seat of the car was unrestrained during the wreck and was transferred to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo in critical condition. Hunt then said the driver of the vehicle was airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson in critical, but stable, condition. A third passenger in the car was treated for injuries at the emergency room at OCH and released.

A Mississippi State spokesperson released a statement to WCBI. “[The university] does not have a comment on this matter. We are still consulting with law enforcement authorities and gathering information,” the statement read.

It’s unclear which players were involved in the accident at this time. Head coach Joe Moorhead has also not commented on the reported incident.

Stay tuned for the latest on this developing situation.