SEC Football Star: Change Mississippi State Flag Or I’m Leaving

College football players have been speaking out and exercising their power of late. Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill is the latest to do so.

Hill is one of the most productive players returning in the SEC. He rushed for 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns last season and has scored 21 total touchdowns in three seasons.

But Hill might not be adding to his scoring total this fall. This afternoon, he responded to a tweet regarding the Mississippi state flag and said that if the emblem is not changed, he won’t be suiting up for the Bulldogs anymore.

“Either change the flag or I won’t be representing this State anymore 💯 & I meant that,” Hill wrote. “I’m tired.”

Either change the flag or I won’t be representing this State anymore 💯 & I meant that .. I’m tired https://t.co/IzizpWLoIg — Kylin Hill (@H_Kylin) June 22, 2020

The Mississippi state flag, which displays the Confederate battle flag (“stars and bars”) has been a topic of discussion of late. Last week, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey threatened to not play conference championship events in the state of Mississippi if the flag is not changed.

“It is past time for change to be made for the flag for the state of Mississippi. Our students deserve an opportunity to learn and compete in environments that are inclusive and welcoming to all,” Sankey said. “In the event there is no change, there will be consideration to precluding Southeastern Conference championship events from being conducted in the State of Mississippi until the state flag is changed.”

We’ve seen players force reform at Iowa and Oklahoma State recently. Hill is trying to do that on an even bigger level.

He’s not speaking out against his school or football program. He’s asking the state of Mississippi to make a major change.