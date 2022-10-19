SEC Freshman Football Player Has Suddenly Died

STARKVILLE MS -OCTOBER 10: General view of Davis Wade Stadium during the game between Troy and Mississippi State on October 10, 2015, in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach had heartbreaking news to share with the public. Offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland has passed away.

Leach announced in a statement that Westmoreland died suddenly.

"The Mississippi State athletics family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," Leach said in a press release. "Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

"The entire MSU Family mourns as our thoughts and prayers go out to the Westmoreland family. Our highest priority is the support of the Westmoreland family and our student-athletes during this troubling time."

Westmoreland is from Tupelo High School. He earned Region 2-6A second team honors during his senior season.

Westmoreland was just two days away from celebrating his 19th birthday.

Our thoughts are with Westmoreland's family and the Mississippi State community during this time.