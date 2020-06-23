Star SEC RB Shares Update After Monday’s Declaration

Earlier this week, an SEC star made headlines with a declaration about his football future – if a major change wasn’t made.

Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill threatened to leave the school if the Mississippi state flag isn’t changed. He responded to a tweet regarding the flag and said that if the emblem is not changed, he won’t be “representing this state” anymore.

“Either change the flag or I won’t be representing this State anymore 💯 & I meant that,” Hill wrote on Twitter. “I’m tired.”

In the 24 hours since his tweet, Hill received both positive and negative responses from the public. However, the coaching staff and his Bulldogs teammates are all standing with Hill.

“I Love my teammates and coaches. Glad to see they all behind me,” Hill said on Twitter this afternoon.

I Love my teammates & coaches .. Glad to see they all behind me — Kylin Hill (@H_Kylin) June 23, 2020

Hill’s comments come after SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said the conference will not hold championships in the state until the flag is changed.

“It is past time for change to be made for the flag for the state of Mississippi. Our students deserve an opportunity to learn and compete in environments that are inclusive and welcoming to all,” Sankey said. “In the event there is no change, there will be consideration to precluding Southeastern Conference championship events from being conducted in the State of Mississippi until the state flag is changed.”

The Mississippi state flag displays the Confederate battle flag. Hill made it clear that it’s time for a change.