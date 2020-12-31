There Are 3 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

Another day, another slate of bowl games on tap for the college football world. In fact, there are three intriguing matchups on display this New Year’s Eve.

Last night, the college football world witnessed Oklahoma stomp Florida in the Cotton Bowl. It was an impressive performance from young quarterback Spencer Rattler, but the real shocker was that Alex Grinch’s defense intercepted Kyle Trask three times.

Prior to the Cotton Bowl, the Wisconsin Badgers took on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Unfortunately the Badgers did not pour a bucket of mayonnaise on Paul Chryst after the game was over. They did, however, break their trophy during a locker room celebration.

It’ll be tough to top Wednesday’s action, but we’ve seen plenty of wild finishes this bowl season already. Perhaps we’ll be in store for some crazy games this afternoon.

The schedule for this Thursday includes the following three games:

Tulsa vs. Mississippi State (12 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Ball State vs. San Jose State (2 p.m. ET on CBS)

West Virginia vs. Army (4 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Tulsa could make a strong statement by taking down an SEC opponent. How its defense performs against Mike Leach’s “Air Raid” offense will determine who wins the Armed Forces Bowl.

Although a matchup between Ball State and San Jose State might not appeal to the general audience, the Spartans have been one of the best teams in the entire country. Nick Starkel will try and put the finishing touches on an undefeated season this afternoon in the Arizona Bowl.

Last but not least, Army will battle West Virginia in the Liberty Bowl. As long as the Black Knights run the football well today, they’ll have a chance to upset the Mountaineers.