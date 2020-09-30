Urban Meyer Names His College Football Coach Of The Week

The fourth weekend of the 2020 college football season was exciting to say the least, as the SEC made its return to the gridiron. Once all the games were officially in the books, Urban Meyer revealed his pick for Coach of the Week.

Meyer had a few solid options to choose from due to all the shocking results from Week 4. And yet, the former Ohio State head coach felt like there was one performance that outshined the rest.

Mike Leach’s debut for Mississippi State clearly caught Meyer’s attention, as he named Leach the Coach of the Week after leading his new team to an upset win over LSU.

What made Leach’s coaching performance in Week 4 so impressive is that Mississippi State had over 600 passing yards against the defending champions. Any worries about how the Air Raid offense would fare in the SEC immediately disappeared after the game.

Defeating the defending national champs in your @SEC debut is a pretty good way to land at the top of @CoachUrbanMeyer's Coaches of the Week! 🐶🥳 pic.twitter.com/rLqs7Cf8h7 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 30, 2020

Leach wasn’t the only coach that received some recognition from Meyer. He also gave props to Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and Miami head coach Manny Diaz.

Klieman led Kansas State to a comeback win over Oklahoma on the road, whereas Diaz coached Miami to a dominant victory against Florida State.

With plenty of intriguing matchups on the schedule for Week 5, it’ll be interesting to see who earns the title of Urban Meyer’s Coach of the Week.