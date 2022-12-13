Video: ESPN's Mike Leach Tribute Is Going Viral Today

STARKVILLE, MISSISSIPPI - NOVEMBER 05: Hhead coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs before the game against the Auburn Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Tributes have been pouring in all day for college football head coach Mike Leach, who tragically passed away on Monday.

Among the most touching memorials was a video released by ESPN and the SEC Network, featuring longtime writer Ryan McGee as a narrator.

"An innovator. A game-changer. Truly one of a kind. There will never be another Mike Leach. We were all lucky to have him," the video was captioned on Twitter.

Take a look:

Leach, 61, passed away Monday after suffering a massive heart attack at home over the weekend. He was surrounded by his family.

"Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather," the Leach family said in a statement. "He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father's life."

You can find other tributes to Leach, who spent the last three seasons coaching at Mississippi State, right here.