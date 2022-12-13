Why Mike Leach Isn't Eligible For College Football Hall Of Fame

STARKVILLE, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 08: head coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs. during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Davis Wade Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

The college football world is mourning the loss of legendary head coach Mike Leach on Tuesday.

Leach, who led Mississippi State to an 8-4 record this season, died Monday night following complications related to a heart condition. He was 61.

As successful and revolutionary as Leach was during his head coaching stints at MSU, Washington State and Texas Tech, he's not eligible for induction to the College Football Hall of Fame due to a technicality.

Leach's overall career record is 158-107, good for a winning percentage of .596. As quality as that is, it falls short of the College Football Hall of Fame's benchmark of a minimum 60% career win percentage for coaches.

"Change this rule, @NFFNetwork. Leach is a Hall of Fame coach," tweeted college football writer RJ Young.

Leach won multiple conference and national coach of the year awards and led his teams to 19 bowl games in 21 seasons. His Air Raid offense also changed the landscape of college and pro football.

On the basis of those qualifications, Leach is a worthy Hall of Famer. Perhaps his untimely passing will be the impetus for this rule to be changed or eliminated.