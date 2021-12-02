2 Major Programs Reportedly Checked In On Arch Manning

When all is said and done, quarterback Arch Manning might go down as an even more hyped high school prospect than Vince Young. The fact that so many huge schools are taking every opportunity to “check in” on him should be evidence enough.

According to 247Sports, recruiters for both Clemson and Ole Miss recently visited the Isidore Newman High School campus. NCAA rules prohibit the reps from speaking to Manning directly, but they can still accomplish quite a lot during the visit.

Per the report, those reps are meeting with the coaching staff and faculty about the school’s star junior quarterback. They can also observe Manning doing a workout or playing basketball.

Clemson and Ole Miss won’t be alone at the campus for long either. Texas and Tulane are reportedly sending their own recruiters later this week.

Every school but Texas got a win with Arch Manning in attendance this fall 👀 Where do you think he’ll end up playing in college? pic.twitter.com/ADAvUyeMCb — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 31, 2021

Arch Manning is the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2023, per 247Sports. While his last name alone gives him a rare NFL pedigree, he has the skills to pay the bills too.

As a thrower, he already ranks among the elite. But he has another skill that neither of his Hall of Fame uncles or his grandfather had: mobility.

So it should be no big shock that every little nugget of information that suggests where he might go has been seized upon. Some of it’s getting downright ridiculous.

But for many teams, Arch Manning represents a chance to change their program’s direction.

The intensity is only going to heighten in the months until Arch makes his college decision.