4-Star QB Flips Commitment From 1 SEC Program To Another

Four-star quarterback Marcel Reed executed an SEC West commitment flip on Monday night.

Reed, who had been committed to Ole Miss since April, decommitted from the Rebels before announcing his commitment to Texas A&M.

The Nashville (Tenn.) Montgomery Bell Academy star took an official visit to College Station over the weekend. He was also in town for the Aggies' win over LSU last month.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Reed is the No. 18 quarterback and 297th-ranked overall recruit in the 2023 cycle. He was named the Tennessee Mr. Football Award winner for Div. II AAA earlier this month.

As a senior, Reed threw for 2,198 yards and a 27-to-6 touchdown to interception ratio.

"Possesses some raw tools at the next level to develop into a multi-year starter at a Power Five program as scheme fit will be important for his trajectory," 247Sports' Cooper Petagna wrote about the dual-threat signal caller last spring.

