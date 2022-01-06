5-Star Running Back Zach Evans Announces Transfer

Zach Evans, a former five-star running back and TCU transfer, will have a new home in 2022.

Evans made his transfer decision on Monday morning, announcing he’s heading to the SEC.

“I would like to announce that I plan to enroll at the … University of Mississippi,” Evans said in his Twitter post. “I’m looking forward to a great opportunity in Oxford!”

This is a big-time pickup for Lane Kiffin and the University of Mississippi, especially considering the Rebels will most likely lose Matt Corral to the 2022 NFL Draft.

Kiffin may turn his air-raid attack into a heavy running game with Evans now in the mix for 2022.

For I know the plans I have for you, Declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.

~ Jeremiah 29:11 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/thwuahRpBi — Zach Evans (@Runzekerun01) January 6, 2022

You can find Zach Evans’ full transfer announcement below.

“First and foremost I would like to thank God for his grace and many blessings,” Evans wrote on Twitter. “To my family and friends, I am grateful for your love and support. I am forever grateful to the TCU fanbase for an amazing two seasons in the great City of Fort Worth. Last but not least, I would like to thank my TCU coaches and teammates for development and friendship. Especially Coach Gary Patterson, thank you for the opportunity and love that you provided me. I would like to announce that I plan to enroll at the…University of Mississippi. I’m looking forward to a great opportunity in Oxford!”

Evans carried the rock 92 times for 648 yards and five touchdowns during the 2021 season. He also added 10 catches for 130 yards and an additional score.

The former five star could be a darkhorse to win the Heisman at Ole Miss in coming years.