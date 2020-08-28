The Spun

Another SEC Team Walked Out Of Practice On Friday

A football game between LSU and Ole Miss.OXFORD, MS - NOVEMBER 17: General view of fans watching the game between the LSU Tigers and the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field November 17, 2007 in Oxford, Mississippi. LSU beat Mississippi 41-24. (Photo by Joe Murphy/Getty Images)

The Kentucky Wildcats were the first SEC football team to walk out of practice in solidarity with protests against racial injustice. But they won’t be the last.

On Friday, the Ole Miss Rebels walked out of practice and took to the streets nearby. Per reporter Jalyn Souchek, the team chanted “no justice no peace” at the Oxford, Mississippi town square.

Ole Miss linebacker Jacquez Jones and other players took to Twitter to share their experiences of the protest. Jones took a page out of Alexander Hamilton’s book and wrote, “Stand Up For Nothing, Fall For Anything.”

The Rebels weren’t alone in their protest though. They were soon joined by first-year head coach Lane Kiffin, who joined them at the Oxford town square by the Confederate statue they were protesting under.

The protest under the Confederate statue lasted a short while before the players moved to another part of the town square. After they left, police and other citizens moved underneath the controversial statue to surround it.

The protests are part of a larger protesting effort by athletes across the country. Over the weekend, police in Kenosha, Wisconsin shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake in the back. That shooting, caught on camera, instigated more widespread protests than were already going on.

With Kentucky and Ole Miss now protesting, it may be a matter of time before other SEC football teams follow.


