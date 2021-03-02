9 Major Programs Have Offered Scholarships To Arch Manning

Arch Manning, the son of Eli and Peyton Manning‘s brother Cooper, is set to be the biggest quarterback recruit in years. While he’s still just a 2023 recruit, 247Sports already has him ranked as a four-star player.

The recruiting site has him in as the No. 1 pro-style quarterback and top recruit in Louisiana for his recruiting cycle. So far, no 2023 recruit has been bumped up to five stars. It seems overwhelmingly likely that he’ll be in that group.

The Manning family has been very cautious and guarded with Arch’s recruitment, especially through his first few high school seasons. Offers are starting to roll in now, and he’s reportedly up to nine offers from major college football programs.

According to 247Sports‘ Steve Wiltfong, Alabama, Boston College, Duke, Georgia, LSU, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Texas have come through with offers. Ole Miss is the alma mater of his uncle Eli and grandfather Archie Manning. Peyton famously starred at Tennessee.

New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman Top247 2023 QB Arch Manning dropped his sophomore highlights. Watch them here: https://t.co/DOXX7LINBB — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) March 2, 2021

Manning completed just under 72-percent of his throws in 2020, putting up 1,643 yards and 19 touchdowns, with seven interceptions during the eight game season. He also ran for eight scores.

His high school coach Nelson Stewart admits that the team played things safe this year, due in part to COVID-19, but he expects to really open things up in 2021, when Arch Manning is a junior.

“I think with the pandemic, there was no (team) 7-on-7 to work on things, it was a crazy deal and he did whatever we asked of him,” Stewart explained. “He never looked at the stat sheet. It was all about winning and producing. “Next year we’ll go fast and let No. 16 go,” Stewart said. “Next year we’re really looking forward to getting back to a lot more no-huddle.”

For those who want a peak at one of college football’s future stars, Arch just put his sophomore year highlights up on HUDL today.

[247Sports]