Archie Manning Reacts To Death Of 2 Legendary Head Coaches

Archie Manning is still one of the most respected voices not just within the SEC, but all of football. The legendary former Ole Miss quarterback offered his heartfelt condolences on Thursday following the deaths of two legendary former SEC coaches.

The college football community continues to mourn the deaths of former Auburn head coach Pat Dye and former Tennessee head coach Johnny Majors. The two big-time SEC coaches each had a profound impact on their respective programs. Naturally, the SEC world is a bit shaken up this week.

Manning didn’t play for Auburn or Tennessee – in fact, both were rival programs to Ole Miss. But that didn’t stop Manning from sharing a heartfelt message following the deaths of Dye and Majors.

Manning called both Dye and Majors “fierce competitors,” both on and off the field. His full message can be found below, courtesy of Saturday Down South:

“We lost two legends this week with the passing of College Football Hall of Fame inductees Pat Dye and Johnny Majors,” Manning said. “Both were fierce competitors, but they knew how to leave it all on the field. Off the field, they had a deep passion for impacting the countless young men who they coached. Their memories will live on in those young men. . . . Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and the schools where they coached and played.”

Manning clearly had great respect for both Dye and Majors – as did many.

The college football world lost two coaching giants this past week.

But their legacy will continue to live on as we continue to remember the impact both Dye and Majors had within the SEC.