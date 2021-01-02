Breaking: Ole Miss Announces New Contract For Lane Kiffin

Today has already been a good day for Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, even before his team plays against Indiana in the Outback Bowl.

Ole Miss AD Keith Carter announced this morning that the school has signed Kiffin to a contract extension. Kiffin was originally hired by Ole Miss last year and agreed to a four-year contract through the 2023 season.

Details for the new deal are scarce right now, but it looks like Kiffin will be in Oxford a while.

“I appreciate Keith’s leadership and his commitment to building a winning football program,” Kiffin said. “While I’m proud of what our team accomplished this season, we have higher aspirations for Ole Miss Football. This is just the start, and I look forward to continuing to build a championship program.”

In his first season with the Rebels, Kiffin compiled a 4-5 regular season record and put forth a record-breaking offense. A win today over Indiana would be Ole Miss’ first bowl victory in five seasons.

With his new extension in tow, Kiffin will be on the sideline for the Outback Bowl this afternoon. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC.