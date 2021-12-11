The Spun

Top Transfer QB Reportedly Visiting Ole Miss This Weekend

With Matt Corral heading to the NFL next year, Ole Miss is officially in the market for a quarterback. Lane Kiffin may have found a replacement for Corral in the form of an FCS standout.

According to Chris Hummer of 247Sports, Incarnate Word transfer quarterback Cameron Ward is visiting Ole Miss this weekend.

Ward entered the transfer portal earlier this week. This past spring he won the Jerry Rice Award, which is awarded to the top freshman in the FCS.

This fall, Ward had 4,648 yards, 47 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He led Incarnate Word to a 10-3 record and a Southland Conference title.

Making the jump from the FCS to the SEC would be a huge leap, but Ward’s skillset does fit Kiffin’s offense at Ole Miss.

Although the jury is still out on how Ward will fare against better competition, it’s no secret that FBS programs are interested in him.

“The dude is an absolute freak,” a Power Five coach told 247Sports.

At 6-foot-3, Ward has the natural gifts to be a star quarterback at any level. All he needs now is an opportunity.

It’s been reported that Indiana, North Texas and Houston have extended offers to Ward. He’ll most likely receive other offers over the next few weeks.

