College Football World Reacts To Disturbing Fan Fight Video

A legitimate brawl broke out in the stands at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this Saturday afternoon.

It's unclear what exactly led to this fight, but it was very apparent that a certain group of students weren't thrilled with each other during the Kentucky-Ole Miss game.

As always, a video of this fight surfaced on Twitter. Judging by the evidence, it was an intense scene.

Of course, the college football world cracked a few jokes about this fight on Twitter.

"And not one punch was landed on that day," one fan said.

"Frat culture is wild. Imagine having to wear a blazer, khakis, and boat shoes to a football game because a guy named Chase said so," another fan wrote.

One person had a hilarious reaction to this fight, tweeting, "They got tired of ESPN cutting away to Aaron Judge's at-bats."

Thankfully, a security guard stepped in and put an end to this madness.

Ole Miss has not issued a statement on this disturbing altercation.