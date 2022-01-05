The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To The DJ Durkin News

A football game between LSU and Ole Miss.OXFORD, MS - NOVEMBER 17: General view of fans watching the game between the LSU Tigers and the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field November 17, 2007 in Oxford, Mississippi. LSU beat Mississippi 41-24. (Photo by Joe Murphy/Getty Images)

It appears the D.J. Durkin era at Ole Miss is coming to an end. Yahoo Sports insider Pete Thamel has just reported that Durkin is heading to a different SEC program.

Per Thamel’s latest report, Texas A&M is finalizing a three-year deal with Durkin. He’ll become the Aggies’ new defensive coordinator.

Durkin will replace Mike Elko, who left Texas A&M to become Duke’s next football coach.

Now that Durkin is on his way out, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin will have to find a replacement for the 2022 season.

“Kiffin’s got a lot of work to do this offseason,” one fan tweeted in response to the news. “Pretty significant staff turnover.”

“Really good hire by Aggies,” ESPN analyst Booger McFarland said.

Texas A&M fans seem to be on board with the hire.

“Ladies and gentlemen… we got him,” Barstool Texas A&M tweeted.

Of course, we can’t talk about Durkin without bringing up the tragic incident that occurred back in 2018.

Durkin, who was Maryland’s head coach at that time, was placed under investigation for allegedly building a toxic culture.

These allegations surrounding Durkin emerged after former Maryland player Jordan McNair passed away. He was hospitalized after showing signs of heatstroke while participating in a team workout.

Joshua Axelrod of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette mentioned this story when he first heard of Durkin’s move to Texas A&M.

“Very unclear how this guy still gets jobs after a player at Maryland died due to the toxic culture he inspired,” Axelrod said.

Durkin’s past isn’t something that can just be ignored. That being said, it hasn’t stopped top-tier programs from employing him.

Only time will tell if Texas A&M made the right move.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.