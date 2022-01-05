College Football World Reacts To The DJ Durkin News

It appears the D.J. Durkin era at Ole Miss is coming to an end. Yahoo Sports insider Pete Thamel has just reported that Durkin is heading to a different SEC program.

Per Thamel’s latest report, Texas A&M is finalizing a three-year deal with Durkin. He’ll become the Aggies’ new defensive coordinator.

Durkin will replace Mike Elko, who left Texas A&M to become Duke’s next football coach.

Now that Durkin is on his way out, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin will have to find a replacement for the 2022 season.

“Kiffin’s got a lot of work to do this offseason,” one fan tweeted in response to the news. “Pretty significant staff turnover.”

“Really good hire by Aggies,” ESPN analyst Booger McFarland said.

Texas A&M fans seem to be on board with the hire.

“Ladies and gentlemen… we got him,” Barstool Texas A&M tweeted.

Of course, we can’t talk about Durkin without bringing up the tragic incident that occurred back in 2018.

Durkin, who was Maryland’s head coach at that time, was placed under investigation for allegedly building a toxic culture.

These allegations surrounding Durkin emerged after former Maryland player Jordan McNair passed away. He was hospitalized after showing signs of heatstroke while participating in a team workout.

Joshua Axelrod of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette mentioned this story when he first heard of Durkin’s move to Texas A&M.

“Very unclear how this guy still gets jobs after a player at Maryland died due to the toxic culture he inspired,” Axelrod said.

Durkin’s past isn’t something that can just be ignored. That being said, it hasn’t stopped top-tier programs from employing him.

Only time will tell if Texas A&M made the right move.