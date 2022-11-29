College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin Contract Decision

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the LSU Tigers during a game at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Last week, there were reports saying Lane Kiffin was set to leave Ole Miss and become the new head coach at Auburn.

But Kiffin wanted to remain in Oxford, and instead signed a contract extension. Ole Miss announced the new deal on Tuesday.

News of Kiffin's updated contract was met with excitement by many in the Ole Miss family.

"He’s #StayingInTheSip," said Peter Loughead, the Ole Miss Associated Director of Development.

"Could have sworn I heard some in sports media claiming he was going elsewhere last week. Weird," added an Ole Miss fan named Matt Chatham.

"Also, in non soccer news...#Wedidit," joked WBRC News marketing director and Ole Miss alum Nate Mills.

Others couldn't help but notice the timing of the press release.

"Seriously though, if this release was intentionally sent at the end of the World Cup match, give everyone in the media department a raise and extension too," said one fan.

Longtime NFL executive Andrew Brandt theorized that Kiffin's Auburn interest was simply "leverage for a big new deal."

Kiffin led the Rebels to an 8-4 regular season mark in 2022 after going 10-3 with a Sugar Bowl appearance last year.

Overall, he is 23-12 since taking over the program in 2020.