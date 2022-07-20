College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin, Daughter Video

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 19: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts to a call during a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Lane Kiffin is paid handsomely to be Ole Miss' head football coach, but that still doesn't mean his kids have an unlimited budget at the mall.

A recent video, shared by Kiffin's daughter Landry, shows Lane's reaction when his other daughter Presley informs him she spent over $700 at Zara.

A stunned Kiffin checks his pulse and is clearly trying to show his displeasure with the spending spree.

"You have to keep them grounded. when you make your own money Presley …..@ZARA," Kiffin tweeted in response to the clip.

Lane probably didn't enjoy that bill, but fans are certainly having fun at his expense watching the viral video.

We understand Lane not wanting his kids to make a habit out of being profligate shoppers, but he can handle this one-time bill at least.

After all, the dude is making over $7 million this year.