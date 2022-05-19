Lane Kiffin Entertained By Drama: College Football World Reacts

OXFORD, MS - OCTOBER 9: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin takes the field prior to the college football game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Arkansas Razorbacks on October 9, 2021, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. (Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nick Saban set the college football world on fire this week with his comments about Texas A&M, and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is just sitting back and enjoying the drama.

"We were second in recruiting last year. A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image and likeness," Saban said. "We didn’t buy one player. But I don’t know if we’re going to be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it."

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher wasted no time responding to Saban's accusations. On Thursday morning, he called a press conference for 11 a.m. ET.

Fisher called Saban's comments about buying players "despicable."

"It's despicable," Fisher said. "We’re taking shots at 17 year old kids. We never bought anyone. When [Saban] doesn’t get his way or things don’t go his way. Go dig into [Saban’s past]. It’s despicable. It’s personal to us. And I know the guy. Really well"

Clearly, Kiffin is watching Fisher's press conference. He shared a link to this media session on his Twitter account.

As you'd expect, fans are loving this move from Kiffin.

"Favorite coach in the SEC," one fan tweeted.

"Lane woke up and put his troll pants on today," another fan wrote.

This drama between Fisher and Saban isn't going away anytime soon.

Alabama and Texas A&M will square off on Oct. 8 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.