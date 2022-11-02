College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin's Auburn Comments

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - SEPTEMBER 03: head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels during the game against the Troy Trojans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Immediately after Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was mentioned as the school's top target to replace him.

Kiffin was asked if he has any interest in the Auburn job on Wednesday. He quickly shot down the idea of him leaving Ole Miss.

"No, we don't really comment on those things," Kiffin said during an SEC coaches teleconference. "They happen every year. ... We're extremely happy here and have something special goin

Despite these comments from Kiffin, there are some fans who believe he'll speak to Auburn.

"Coach speak for: My agent is negotiating and at the VERY LEAST I will use this speculation to milk Ole Miss for a massive raise," one person said.

"Translation: Yes, but I can't distract my team," another person wrote.

Of course, the Ole Miss community doesn't even want to think about Kiffin leaving for Auburn.

Kiffin has been the head coach at Ole Miss since 2020. He owns a career 23-9 record with the Rebels.

Under his current contract at Ole Miss, Kiffin will make $7.25 million this season. His salary will increase by $100,000 every year through 2025.

If Auburn truly wants Kiffin, it'll need to break the bank for him.