College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin’s Honest Admission

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin let it be known during a media presser that recruits want to go where they get paid the most.

He even said that there’s free agency in college football, which is something that no coach says to the media.

“I don’t think people really say it this way, but let’s not make a mistake: We have free agency in college football,” Kiffin said. “The kids want to go where they get paid the most so no one else is saying that really, but the kids will say ‘this is what I’m getting here’ for an NIL, so it is what it is. Free agency has been created in college football, except you can’t lock people into a contract.”

“Kids want to go where they get paid the most.” pic.twitter.com/nQOznLiRKW — that SEC podcast (@thatSECpodcast) December 14, 2021

This has been implied by a lot of fans and media around college football, but to see it confirmed by a Power 5 head coach speaks volumes.

After Kiffin confirmed this, the college football world had their reactions and mainly praised Kiffin for being honest.

I am not sure why people are acting surprised. This has been something that's been in the works for a long enough time and anyone paying attention to this knew to plan for it rather than complain about it. https://t.co/99lqPR7bYG — Spirit of Coryatt (@GhostOfQC44) December 14, 2021

These "kids" are young adults who have a very slim chance of making it as a professional athlete from the start, not including injuries that might occur. If you're mad at them for taking guaranteed money, you're just selfish. I don't blame them one bit. https://t.co/t8hsqA2Ufw — Aaron Baxter (@pixel5_) December 14, 2021

He ain’t lying, but it’s been that way before NIL https://t.co/SxcNanFTpX — Turd Ferguson (@gator_spur) December 14, 2021

He's just sayin' what everybody already knows. https://t.co/y2Cs8Kg7vC — Big Al Diamond (@BigAlDiamond1) December 14, 2021

He's not lying, it's definitely impacted college football. https://t.co/I6FuvOdRIS — North Fresh (@NorthFreshCane) December 14, 2021

Say what you want about Lane Kiffin, but, sometimes, he says things that no other coach will. https://t.co/GMlBhLNOZC — Sooner Script (@SoonerScript) December 14, 2021

The kids doing what the coaches doing* https://t.co/WAg7eYAkKS — Rollup Network 🏁 (@UnkleSilk) December 14, 2021

100% correct. Finally a coach admitting what we have said for a while.

In many cases it all about the 💰💰.. https://t.co/eJ4ZadpUeX — Michael Detillier (@MikeDetillier) December 14, 2021