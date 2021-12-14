The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin’s Honest Admission

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin.OXFORD, MS - OCTOBER 9: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin takes the field prior to the college football game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Arkansas Razorbacks on October 9, 2021, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. (Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin let it be known during a media presser that recruits want to go where they get paid the most.

He even said that there’s free agency in college football, which is something that no coach says to the media.

“I don’t think people really say it this way, but let’s not make a mistake: We have free agency in college football,” Kiffin said. “The kids want to go where they get paid the most so no one else is saying that really, but the kids will say ‘this is what I’m getting here’ for an NIL, so it is what it is. Free agency has been created in college football, except you can’t lock people into a contract.”

This has been implied by a lot of fans and media around college football, but to see it confirmed by a Power 5 head coach speaks volumes.

After Kiffin confirmed this, the college football world had their reactions and mainly praised Kiffin for being honest.

