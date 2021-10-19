College Football World Reacts To Ole Miss’ New Field Design

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Ole Miss revealed the first look at its new endzone for an upcoming game against the LSU Tigers.

Ole Miss is retiring Eli Manning’s number this weekend. To help celebrate, the Rebels painted “Manning” in the end zones as a tribute to the two-time Super Bowl champion.

In an interesting coincidence – or maybe not so much – there is another Manning who will be celebrated this weekend. Five-star quarterback Arch Manning, the No. 1 QB recruit in the 2023 class, will be visiting Ole Miss this weekend as well.

Of course, that led plenty of fans to suggest that the “Manning” endzone is actually for Arch rather than Eli.

Here’s some of the reaction from around social media.

“We’ll keep it like this if Arch commits” https://t.co/he6jDsRGbp — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) October 19, 2021

Tennessee fans, who just watched their team lose to Ole Miss and throw things at head coach Lane Kiffin, aren’t feeling the new look.

This… may be the most pathetic thing I’ve seen in awhile https://t.co/yjK03oZc1u — Austin B (@Austin_Vols) October 19, 2021

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels have been putting together a hefty recruiting pitch for the next great Manning quarterback. Arch is seen as one of the best quarterback recruits in recent years and Ole Miss obviously hopes he chooses the school his father, Cooper, wanted to play for.

Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Ole Miss are all in the hunt for the top quarterback. Meanwhile, Texas seems to be the lone non-SEC team in the mix.