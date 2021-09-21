College Football World Reacts To The Lane Kiffin News

Earlier Tuesday, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin made headlines due to his presence on social media.

The head coach recently created an Instagram profile. He quickly amassed over 11,000 followers, but was only following one person: five-star high school quarterback recruit Arch Manning.

This is hardly something new for Lane. The Rebels head coach is one of the most interesting follows on social media and constantly makes headlines for his content on the various platforms.

Fans on social media loved Kiffin’s new approach – only following one of the elite quarterback recruits in the country.

Here’s some of the reaction around social media.

Lane is all in. https://t.co/2dnrlyM2NS — Travis Sladky (@TLSladky) September 21, 2021

The nephew of Peyton and Eli has already received heavy interest from powerhouses like Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU and Texas. He took a few visits to both Alabama and Georgia – showing he’s very interested in both programs.

Of course, there are deep ties to Ole Miss with both Eli and his father, Archie, playing for the Rebels. Kiffin has shown he can develop a quarterback and currently has Heisman Trophy candidate Matt Corral playing at an elite level.

It’s an interesting recruiting pitch from Kiffin, but one that clearly made an impact – at least on social media.

Will Arch Manning commit to Ole Miss?