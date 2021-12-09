College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Lane Kiffin News

The Oregon head coaching job has become just the latest high-profile gig to become available during this offseason’s coaching carousel. Mario Cristobal has made way for Miami, leaving the Ducks without a leader for the program in early December.

One intriguing candidate that’s emerged as a potential option to fill the Oregon vacancy is Lane Kiffin. The Ole Miss head coach just signed a massive contract extension with the Rebels, but speculation has started to swirl that he might be willing to take over the Ducks in 2022.

However, a new report on Wednesday night suggests otherwise.

According to John Canzano of The Oregonian, Kiffin is “not in the mix” for the head coaching job at Oregon.

The latest report shouldn’t come as a surprise considering Kiffin just doubled down at Ole Miss. The 46-year-old inked a new deal that will pay him a starting salary of $7.25 million in 2022, before incentives. His base salary will increase by $100,000 each year of the contract until 2025.

Media members from around the college football world weren’t too surprised to hear Wednesday’s report. Many believed that Kiffin wouldn’t leave Ole Miss for a more prominent job this hiring cycle and it’s looking like that will be the case.

“Thing I learned in this coaching carousel: The thirst for fans to see Lane Kiffin at a bigger school than Ole Miss, is a lot bigger than the thirst of ADs to make it happen,” FOX Sports’ Aaron Torres wrote on Twitter. “LSU, Florida, Miami and now Oregon seemingly showing no interest in hiring him.”

Kiffin didn’t really make sense. https://t.co/iBoVjsh8zn — Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) December 9, 2021

Where did the rumors for this even start? https://t.co/WsWV4QVb5f — Pac 12 fight Club (@PacFight) December 9, 2021

If Kiffin is indeed staying put at Ole Miss, Oregon is still in need of a new head coach. The Ducks have been connected with a number of intriguing names, but haven’t seemed to zero in on a particular candidate just yet.