Cooper Manning Details Son, Arch Manning’s, Next College Visit

Arch Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is receiving interest from some of the best schools in the country. As a result, the Isidore Newman product has been going on a handful of visits this summer.

Later this month, Manning will visit Ole Miss. That’s going to be an interesting visit due to the Manning family’s connection with the program.

Arch’s father, Cooper, and his uncle, Eli, both played college football for the Rebels. It would be awesome to see another Manning suit up for Ole Miss, that’s for sure.

While at the Manning Passing Academy on Friday afternoon, Cooper spoke to Nick Suss of the Clarion Ledger about his son’s upcoming visit.

“He is going to go to Ole Miss,” Manning said, via Clarion Ledger.”We’re going to be up in Mississippi and we’re going to pop over there. We haven’t gotten to know [Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin] or [offensive coordinator] Jeff Lebby and just go there as a recruit. It’s one thing to go there as a teenager and run around and just be a guy. But to see it and hear the pitch.”

Despite having a special connection to the school, Cooper won’t try to influence Arch’s decision. Instead, he just wants Arch to pick the program that will make him happy.

“I loved Ole Miss. I went there and had a blast. It was a great place for me. But at the same time, you want your children to be happy and come home from school happy. Wherever it is, whatever they want to do, you just want the best for them. I’m just trying to be a good parent and a good wingman on this ride.”

Manning is set to visit Ole Miss before the recruiting dead period begins in early August.