NFL Draft Analyst Names 1 College Quarterback To Watch

Sam Howell, Spencer Rattler and Kedon Slovis are considered the top quarterbacks in the country heading into the 2021 college football season, but they’re not the only gunslingers who’ll receive recognition this fall.

On Tuesday afternoon, NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah revealed which quarterback keeps popping up in league circles.

Surprisingly, the quarterback that continues to be mentioned by NFL personnel executives is Matt Corral from Ole Miss.

“This is the time of year to get a jump on next year’s top prospects,” Jeremiah wrote. “The QB name that keeps popping up in my conversations with personnel execs? Ole Miss QB Matt Corral. Excited to study him!”

The hype is certainly there for Corral, who was Phil Steele’s first choice for first-team preseason All-SEC quarterback.

Corral had a strong first year in Lane Kiffin’s system, completing 70.9 percent of his passes for 3,337 yards and 29 touchdowns. He’ll need to take better care of the football this fall though since he threw 14 interceptions in 2020.

Another reason that Corral is such an intriguing player is the fact that he can beat defenses with his legs. Last fall, he had 112 attempts for 506 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Today’s generation of quarterbacks all have some type of mobility. There’s no question that Corral checks off that box.

Corral could really help out his stock and take Ole Miss back to its glory days if he lives up to his potential this fall.