Date Of Lane Kiffin’s First Game At Ole Miss Reportedly Changed

It’s been nearly seven years since Lane Kiffin last coached a game as a Power Five head coach, but he’ll be back on the sidelines leading Ole Miss in 2020.

Unfortunately for the Rebels fanbase, it looks like Lane Kiffin’s first game for them is going to have to wait just a tiny bit longer. According to Chase Parham of Rivals, Ole Miss’ 2020 season opener against Baylor is being moved from Saturday, September 5 to Sunday, September 6.

Per the report, the game will still be played at NRG Stadium in Houston and will not interfere with the NFL schedule. The 2020 NFL season doesn’t start until the following weekend.

After the Baylor game, the Rebels return to Oxford for their home opener against Southeast Missouri State on September 12. But after that, Kiffin and his team will quickly be thrown into the SEC fire.

Their next three games after the home opener will be vs Auburn, at LSU, and vs Alabama in that order.

The #OleMiss and #Baylor season opener is being moved to Sunday, September 6, sources tell @RebelGrove. — Chase Parham (@RivalsChase) May 18, 2020

Going toe-to-toe with the last three SEC West champions would be a daunting task for any college program. Kiffin will need to be on his A-game to avoid a three-game losing streak, or simply being blown out.

Just matching Ole Miss’ 4-8 record from last year could be a challenge. But Kiffin’s presence alone could return the Rebels to the national stage very quickly.

As of writing, Ole Miss and Baylor have not confirmed the change of date.