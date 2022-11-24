David Pollack Makes Strong Prediction About Lane Kiffin's Future

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Rece Davis, David Pollack, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images) Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

Lane Kiffin has been linked to Auburn's job opening for the past week. Although he has downplayed the rumors, that hasn't stopped people from commenting on this possibility.

During an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show" this Wednesday, ESPN's David Pollack shared his thoughts on the possibility of Kiffin going to Auburn.

Pollack is confident that Kiffin will end up leaving Ole Miss behind this offseason.

“I think he’s going to [take the job], but what he’s said specifically is I haven’t taken the Auburn job yet,” Pollack said, via Saturday Down South. “I’m not going to step down and take the Auburn job. I don’t know that he’s said I’m not taking the Auburn job period. I’m not in the mix.”

Pollack believes Kiffin would be an outstanding hire for Auburn.

“For Auburn, it’d be a really good hire. Auburn did something last time, they went outside of the league and got Bryan Harsin. I don’t think Auburn’s doing that again. Auburn’s not going outside of the league and have the growing pains and the boosters be upset."

According to On3, Kiffin told Ole Miss players that - unless something significantly changes - he plans on being their head coach in 2023.

Ole Miss will host Mississippi State this Thursday evening. It wouldn't be a surprise if Kiffin faces questions about the Auburn job during his postgame press conference.