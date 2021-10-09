The Spun

Eli Manning Has Message For Peyton Ahead Of Ole Miss-Tennessee Game

Peyton and Eli ManningEAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 15: Quarterback Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos and brother quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants shake hands at the end of the Denver Broncos 41-23 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 15, 2013 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Ron Antonelli/Getty Images)

We’re still a week away from seeing the Tennessee Volunteers take on the Ole Miss Rebels, but Eli Manning is already throwing shade at his brother Peyton regarding this matchup between their alma maters.

On Saturday afternoon, Eli posted a funny message on Twitter for Peyton. He claims Peyton doesn’t want to call next weekend’s game because he’s scared the Volunteers will lose.

“I can’t believe Peyt wimped out on calling the Ole Miss/Tenn game next week,” Eli tweeted. “He scared!”

It’s safe to say this isn’t the last time Eli Manning will tweet about this matchup between Ole Miss and Tennessee. With bragging rights at stake, the Manning brothers will have plenty of things to say regarding next weekend’s game.

Ole Miss will certainly be favored heading into next Saturday’s matchup against Tennessee. However, the Volunteers shouldn’t be overlooked.

After blowing out Missouri on the road last weekend, Tennessee defeated South Carolina by 25 points at home this afternoon. Hendon Hooker was awfully sharp under center, completing 17-of-23 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns.

If Hooker plays well next weekend, the Volunteers might just find themselves in a shootout with the Rebels. After all, Ole Miss just scored 52 points against Arkansas this Saturday.

