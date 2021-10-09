We’re still a week away from seeing the Tennessee Volunteers take on the Ole Miss Rebels, but Eli Manning is already throwing shade at his brother Peyton regarding this matchup between their alma maters.

On Saturday afternoon, Eli posted a funny message on Twitter for Peyton. He claims Peyton doesn’t want to call next weekend’s game because he’s scared the Volunteers will lose.

“I can’t believe Peyt wimped out on calling the Ole Miss/Tenn game next week,” Eli tweeted. “He scared!”

It’s safe to say this isn’t the last time Eli Manning will tweet about this matchup between Ole Miss and Tennessee. With bragging rights at stake, the Manning brothers will have plenty of things to say regarding next weekend’s game.

Ole Miss will certainly be favored heading into next Saturday’s matchup against Tennessee. However, the Volunteers shouldn’t be overlooked.

After blowing out Missouri on the road last weekend, Tennessee defeated South Carolina by 25 points at home this afternoon. Hendon Hooker was awfully sharp under center, completing 17-of-23 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns.

If Hooker plays well next weekend, the Volunteers might just find themselves in a shootout with the Rebels. After all, Ole Miss just scored 52 points against Arkansas this Saturday.

