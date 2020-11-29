Eli Manning Reacts To Lane Kiffin’s First Egg Bowl Victory

Lane Kiffin got his first Egg Bowl win on Saturday night.

Ole Miss beat Mississippi State, 31-24, in a highly-entertaining rivalry game between Kiffin and Mike Leach. The Rebels were led by quarterback Matt Corral, who threw for 385 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Former Ole Miss star Eli Manning is a proud alum. The now-retired New York Giants legend tweeted out a victory message following the win.

“Big win for Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl,” Manning tweeted. “If you don’t know what that means, you better ask somebody.”

Kiffin, meanwhile, is very proud of his team.

“A really neat win. The first time part of this rivalry,” Kiffin said postgame, per 247Sports. “You could feel the energy from our fans. I can’t imagine what it would be like if it was full. Our players brought great sideline energy. We didn’t play great. I really thought we should have opened the game up there in the first half and scored in the redzone…to make it 28-7, I believe at the time. Instead, (we) didn’t score and they went down and scored there on a 90-yard drive.

“It’s great to come across with a win. I wish we would have played cleaner and better, but I’m happy for our fans and happy for our players. Thank God that he gave us a chance to play. A lot of people aren’t getting a chance to play, so I reminded our players of that again today after church this morning with them. Not everybody is getting the opportunity that you are.

“It’s good to get the trophy back where it belongs. Let’s keep it here for a long time.”