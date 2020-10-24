Eli Manning Reveals How He’s Watching Ole Miss Games This Year

If you thought Eli Manning was going to completely abandon the game of football, think again. On Saturday afternoon, the Ole Miss legend revealed how he’s watching his alma mater this season.

Manning retired from the NFL after the 2019 season. Shortly after announcing his retirement, he made a Twitter account to maintain a solid connection with his fans.

One of the biggest perks to following Manning on social media is that you get to see how he handles himself behind the scenes. This weekend, the sports world had the opportunity to see his new routine during Ole Miss games.

The two-time Super Bowl champion shared a video of himself watching the Auburn-Ole Miss game, while doing push-ups with his son Charlie on his back. His video included the caption “Multitasking – getting in my weighted pushup and watching Ole Miss score a TD.”

Check it out:

Multitasking- getting in my weighted pushups and watching Ole Miss score a TD. pic.twitter.com/zJaCpFh5za — Eli Manning (@EliManning) October 24, 2020

It looks like Manning is enjoying the post-football chapter of his career. The only downside is having to watch his Rebels fall short to the Tigers.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral struggled to take care of the football for the second straight game. He has thrown a whopping eight interceptions over the past two weekends.

Unfortunately for head coach Lane Kiffin, Eli Manning won’t be walking through the door to save Ole Miss. Who knows though, maybe his nephew Arch will in a few years from now.